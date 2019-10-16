Alexandra Anderson holds her carved pumpkin. She won third place in her category of carvers aged 9-13.

Celebrating fall in Burns Lake

Dozens of residents came out for the Fall Festival at Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts in Burns Lake on Oct. 12. There was face painting, s'mores roasting, music and a contest for creatively carved pumpkins. Providing more refreshments and items for sale were booths from Crossroads Brewery, Save On Foods, Reflection Photography, Outline Design and Boer Mountain Coffee House. (Blair McBride photos)