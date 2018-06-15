Celebrate this Father’s Day with a walk run

The walk run will take place at Rhapsody Plaza in Kelowna

The Raymond James Father’s Day Walk Run is celebrating its twentieth anniversary honouring prostate cancer survivors, promoting awareness of the number one cancer in men, and raising money to help find a cure.

One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. At the Raymond James Father’s Day Walk Run on Sunday, June 17 in Kelowna, enjoy local musician Joshua Smith along with face painting, balloon artist, and snacks. Bren Whit, leader of the Kelowna Prostate Cancer Support & Awareness group, will lead the festivities.

Registration is at 8 a.m. and the race will begin an hour later at 9 a.m. at Rhapsody Plaza in Waterfront Park. for more information visit their website fathersdayrun.ca

