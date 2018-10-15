Celebrate the Night takes place Sunday, Oct. 28 in Memorial Peace Park. (THE NEWS/files)

Celebrate the Night on Sunday before Halloween

City of Maple Ridge hosting downtown event

The City of Maple Ridge is bringing back Celebrate the Night for its third year on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park, just a few days before Halloween.

The theme this year of the free event, which goes rain or shine, is “Light and Shadows” and includes lights and lanterns, face-painting, storytelling, a costume parade, crafts, games, performers and musicians and multicultural food.

The fun will be capped offed at about 7:30 p.m. when the fireworks display light up the sky from the rooftop of The ACT Arts Centre, the city said in a news release Friday.

Special highlights the event this year include:

• interactive light displays called “Aurora”: a series of 400 lights that react to movement and music; “Love Begets Love”: a magnificent lantern installation; and a light mandala that people can walk into;

• Indian folk, classical and Bollywood fusion dance performances part of Diwali Fest;

• Kwantlen First Nation storytelling;

• a paranormal investigation team; and

• a pyrotechnic fireworks show as the grand finale.

Sponsors of Celebrate the Night include: ACT Arts Centre, Diwali Fest, FVRL Maple Ridge Library, Envision Financial, Archangel Fireworks, RE/MAX, Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, Maple Ridge Lions Club, Secret Lantern Society, Vancouver Supernatural and Dominos Pizza. Details are available online at mapleridge.ca/1758

Previous story
TRAFFIC: Delays on Highway 1 eastbound
Next story
Temporary access allowed for residents of landslide-threatened B.C. community

Just Posted

Most Read