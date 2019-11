Celebrate the Elasmosaur's birthday at the Courtenay Museum

This annual event happens Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cake, cookies, juice, balloons, face painting, crafts, and door prizes will be available. This is a fun event for all.

Entrance to the museum is by donation of cash, gently used toys for Santa’s Workshop or non-perishable food bank items.

The Elasmosaur mascot will also be on hand to greet visitors.