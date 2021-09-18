Celebrate Sooke brings the community together to enjoy food, activities, and local music

Art, farm-fresh food, music, magicians – all in one place this Sept. 18

Donald Dunphy is a local magician who wowed the audience with impressive tricks in the ‘Kids Zone’ at the affair. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

It was celebration time in Sooke on Saturday for Celebrate Sooke, an event that brings the community together to enjoy annual festivities loved by all.

The event saw talented local band performances, a magic show and logging sports – which were just some of the shining examples of the engaging entertainment provided.

There were also many vendors who shared their art-making, farm-fresh food, and more.

Family-friendly and pet-friendly, the event showed people of all ages what fun could be had rain or shine in a communal setting once again.

The Sooke Music and Arts Festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Celebrate Sooke took place on Saturday only (Sept. 18), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

