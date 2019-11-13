Celebrate Louis Riel Day in Comox

IKI’SIW Métis Association is celebrating Louis Riel Day on Nov. 16 at the Comox Legion at 1825 Comox Avenue in Comox.

Doors open at 10 a.m., with a potluck lunch to follow. There will be fiddling, a jigging performance, Métis trivia, and more, until mid-afternoon.

One of the main purposes of the MIKI’SIW Métis Association is to advance the interests of the Métis people within MIKI’SIW Métis Association’s region on northern Vancouver Island.

The Métis Nation is distinct within the Aboriginal peoples of Canada. The Métis are distinct from First Nations and Inuit and are the descendants of the historic Métis who evolved, as a people with a common political will and consciousness.

For more information, please call the MIKI’SIW Métis Association office at (250) 871-7353. Our office is located at 207-576 England Avenue, with office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.