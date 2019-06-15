Celebrate Legion Week in Barriere on June 22-28

On June 24 - 30, 2019, Legion Week will be celebrated in communities throughout the BC/Yukon Command.

Open houses, parades, barbecues, concerts, bouncy castles, face painting and family festivities are happening at Legion Branches during “Legion Week.” Everyone is invited to join in the celebrations taking place in their communities.

In Barriere, on June 25, the Barriere Legion Branch 242 will be holding their annual Candlelight Vigil at the cemetery in Barriere at 7 p.m. The Vigil recognizes veterans who have passed and are buried in the cemetery. The public is welcome to attend.

Then on Friday, June 28, Barriere Legion will be hosting a special evening featuring well known entertainer Jason Scott with his “Diamond Forever, A Celebration of Neil Diamond”. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. The bar will be open all evening and there will also be a 50/50 draw. Tickets are $25 each and available at the bar.

Drop in at the Barriere Branch of the Legion, say hello, enjoy the entertainment and learn about all the great things the Legion does in your community. You’ll be surprised!

Legion Week is a time of celebration leading up to Canada Day, joining the tradition of duty, service and sacrifice with the patriotism of our country and our citizens. People from diverse cultures and of all ages come together enjoying festive events, learning about history and sharing in the heritage of what has made communities vibrant and strong. The Royal Canadian Legion is very much a part of this heritage, as a cornerstone in the community for 90 years.

These are exciting times for the Legion with family and community involvement, as membership is open to all citizens.

the Legion’s mission is to serve Veterans, including serving military and RCMP members and their families, to promote Remembrance, and to serve the communities and country.

Visit www.legionbcyukon.ca and learn everything you didn't know about your Legion!