Celebrate Indigenous heritage, history this month: Kelowna Pride Society

June may be Pride Month, but a local society is reminding the public its also National Indigenous History Month.

Kelowna Pride Society said in a statement they want people to think about and honour the history, heritage and diversity of Canada’s First Nations, Inuit, and Métis not just this month, but after as well.

“The recent tragic discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the territory of the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc has captured the attention of communities far and wide and brings this year’s National Indigenous History Month into even sharper focus,” the group said.

The society added that members want to continue “fostering a community that is inclusive, equitable and kind as possible”, which extends to supporting Indigenous residents in the area.

“We hope you’ll join us in participating in National Indigenous History Month… whether that’s takin the time to support an Indigenous artist, engaging with local Indigenous history, starting to learn an Indigenous language, making a purchase from an Indigenous-owned business, donating to an appropriate cause or doing something else that honours and celebrates Indigenous folks and culture.”

For those who may have been impacted by residential schools and the recent news of the Kamloops site, you can call the Indian Residential School Survivors Society’s crisis line at 1-866-925-4419.

