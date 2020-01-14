CedarCreek Estate Winery set to become largest organic wine producer in B.C.

Winery will be producing all of its 27 wines organically across the Okanagan by 2021

CedarCreek will some becomes B.C’s largest organic wine producer (File photo)

A new Okanagan winery is set to become the largest organic wine producer in the province.

CedarCreek Estate Winery in Kelowna will soon hold that title as it transitions to making all of its 27 wines organically by 2021.

The first achievement came in 2019 when the wineries main vineyard in Kelowna became certified organic. Now, the winery plans to make all of its Naramata, Oliver and Osoyoos vineyards certified organic by Sept. of 2021.

CedarCreek Estate winemaker Taylor Whelan said it takes quite some time before a winery can become certified organic.

“Phase one includes going from a conventionally farmed vineyard with chemical sprays to one with organic sprays, which can take up to three years,” said Whelan.

“Phase two is the winery, where we take out conventional products and replace them with organic products to make wine. That process takes about a year.”

Whelan said there were of couple of reasons why the winery wanted to begin producing organic wine so quickly.

“One reason is the quality. We feel by farming organically, we’re going to get a superior product,” said Whelan.

“Another is for ethical reasons. Our goal is to leave the farmland in a better state than it was to begin with.”

Of the organic wines, approximately 50 per cent will be red and 50 per cent will be white.

As of Jan. 14, Summerhill Pyramid Winery is still the largest organic wine producer in B.C..

