Cedar Hill Golf course gets new Paramobile, helping wheelchair users golf

Cedar Hill Golf Course now has a Paramobile to help people who use wheelchair play golf. (Submitted by Carole Ireland)

Cedar Hill Golf course got a new piece of equipment that will make golf more accessible to people who use wheelchairs.

The Paramobile is a stand-up device that enables wheelchair users to achieve a standing position in order to play golf and other sports.

Aiden Love was injured in a skiing accident in 2012 and now uses a wheelchair to get around. Love grew up golfing and has used the machine on other courses but says it’s great to have one available closer to home.

Aidan Love says the Paramobile has drastically improved his golf game. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

“I can, you know, swing from the side of my wheelchair, but if I want to get a little more distance and be a little bit more competitive and kind of get the true golf experience, this is the only way,” says Love.

Love says it’s important to make experiences like playing sports accessible to people living with disabilities.

The Paramobile is available at no fee for people to use at Cedar Hill Golf course.

