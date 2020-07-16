Cedar Avenue reopens after sinkhole closure

This comes six days after the hole opened up on Friday, July 10

The former site of the sinkhole on Ceder Avenue, marked by a pylon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Cedar Avenue by the hospital by the hospital is open just shy of a week after a 10-foot deep sinkhole opened up and closed it on Friday.

The cause of the sinkhole has yet to be released but it was triggered by a semi-truck backing into the second parking lot of the 100 Mile District Hospital to deliver milk on Friday. No one was hurt in the incident and emergency crews were able to quickly cordon off the area and prevent further harm.

At Tuesday’s regular council meeting the District of 100 Mile House reported that repairs should take another two days and the Free Press observed an excavator is still on the scene. However, barring signs warning of a bumpy road and a pylon marking where the sinkhole originally opened, the road is otherwise clear to be driven on.

100 Mile House Free Press