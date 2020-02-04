CCSAR and neighbouring SAR members acquire ice rescue certification

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue hosted an ice rescue certification course at Dugan Lake Saturday, Feb. 1. (Dawn Unruh photos)

Ten more Central Cariboo Search and Rescue members have been trained as ice rescue technicians.

They took part in a training course last weekend, along with three members from West Chilcotin SAR and six members of Quesnel SAR.

CCSAR land SAR training officer Dawn Unruh said instructor John Murray from the 108 Mile Ranch Volunteer Fire Department arrived on Friday to teach the course.

Participants spent three hours at the CCSAR hall on Friday evening and then from 9 a.m. to noon out at Dugan Lake.

“The ice was about two feet deep,” Unruh said of the conditions at Dugan Lake.

After the course was completed, participants stayed behind to practice for another two hours, she added.

Chief Rick White said he is proud of CCSAR members and the certification training they have done in the last 11 months.

“From team leaders and rope rescue, two new SAR managers, swift water and snow mobile response,” White added. “And we have give members going away next weekend on an avalanche team members training course.”

CCSAR has also applied to take other training, White said, adding members are very proud to be a function of the Cariboo Regional District.

Last year seven people achieved the ice rescue technician certification when the course was offered on frozen Williams Lake.

Read more: CCSAR members hone flat ice rescue skills

So far members have not had to use the skills to do an ice rescue, however, Unruh said CCSAR will continue to practice.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter