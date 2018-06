CCSAR activated following report of missing person north of Williams Lake

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue has been activated for a missing person north of Williams Lake.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue has been activated for a missing person north of Williams Lake.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue has been activated for a missing person north of Williams Lake.

CCSAR Chief Rick White said they were contacted by the RCMP with a report of a missing, young adult male around the Tyee Lake area who was reported missing some time this morning.

“We’ve activated our members and we’ve got members coming from 100 Mile and South Cariboo Search and Rescue, and Quesnel Search and Rescue.”

Tyee Lake is roughly a 40 minute drive north from Williams Lake.

More to come as information becomes available.