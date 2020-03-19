CCCT to support tourism industry impacted by COVID-19

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism (CCCT) has committed to working with health authorities, government and other industry partners to minimize the impacts of COVID-19, according to a news release on March 18.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism (CCCT) has committed to working with health authorities, government and other industry partners to minimize the impacts of COVID-19, according to a news release on March 18.

“The story of our region is one of resilience and determination. The people of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast have survived and thrived despite fires, floods and whatever else the world throws at them; we are confident they will continue to be examples of personal, professional and community resiliency,” reads the release.

CCCT has mobilized part of the Tourism Emergency Response Team, which will gather information from tourism businesses and sharing that info with the government for immediate and future needs.

They will be making information available to tourism operators and work directly with impacted businesses to build resiliency and aid recovery.

“The region remains a safe place in which to work, travel and live. We advise all visitors, residents and businesses in the region to stay up to date on new developments and follow the advice of the relevant authorities to ensure it stays that way. We all have a part to play in this event, and we are confident that by working together we can support the best outcome for our communities, visitors and businesses.”

For more updated links please visit https://industry.landwithoutlimits.com/covid/.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer