CBT announces $11.6 million over 3 years for arts, culture and heritage

The Columbia Basin Trust will offer $11.6 million over three years for arts, culture and heritage.

The Columbia Basin Trust announced Thursday that it is expanding its support for arts, culture and heritage in the Basin.

The Trust will be offering $11.6 million over three years beginning with a number of grant programs with intakes in January and February.

“Residents told us that the history and culture of the Basin needs to be celebrated through vibrant arts, culture and heritage sectors; that’s why we made it one of our 13 strategic priorities,” Wayne Lundeberg from Columbia Basin Trust said in a press release. “We’re focusing on enhancing the impact of arts and culture, supporting artists, preserving heritage assets and strengthening the capacity of organizations.”

The Arts and Culture Venue Grants will offer $3 million “to support the capital investment in an arts and culture facility or space, such as renovations and purchase of equipment.”

The program is now open and accepting applications until Jan. 30. Visit ourtrust.org/venuegrants for more information.

There will be $75,000 for the Arts and Culture Program this year.

The program is delivered by Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance, and the next intake opens on Jan. 15. Find more information at ourtrust.org/artsandculture.

The Heritage, Museum and Archive Grants program will offer $1.05 million “to support the varied work of heritage organizations including museums, archives, historical societies and similar organizations, to support planning, programming, preservation and promotion.”

The first intake opens Jan. 29. Visit ourtrust.org/heritagegrants for more information.

There will be $6.15 million for Built Heritage Grants, which was launched earlier this year in partnership with Heritage BC.

The next intake opens Feb. 2. Visit ourtrust.org/builtheritage.

The Trust has also announced $600,000 to build capacity in heritage organizations, which includes “a dedicated heritage professional in the Basin.”

For more information on the heritage planner role, visit ourtrust.org/heritageplanner.