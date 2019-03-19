CBSA warns of delays at South Surrey border

Travellers using the Douglas border are advised to expect delays this month, particularly March 20-22, due to construction. (File photo)

Canada Border Services Agency is advising of possible delays at the Douglas (Peace Arch) crossing through the end of March.

An alert posted to Twitter Monday afternoon notes lane closures due to construction, with the peak impact expected over a three-day period starting Wednesday (March 20-22).

#ALERT: Travellers can expect delays at the #Douglas border crossing until the end of March due to construction and lanes closures. Peak lane closure impact is March 20-22. Consider #PacificHighway #Aldergrove or #Abbotsford as #AlternateRoutes. #TravelAdvisory #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/SWosYsTyBW — Border Services PAC (@CanBorderPAC) March 18, 2019

Further information provided to Peace Arch News by email Tuesday morning states the construction, which began March 12, is for infrastructure upgrades. It is expected to be completed on March 25.

During the work, seven or eight lanes – five or six for general traffic plus two for Nexus holders – will be available, compared to the usual 10.

“While CBSA will be working to minimize the impact on traveller processing, there may be a decrease in available lanes as additional construction may overlap,” the email states.

“Travellers are advised to cross the border in the morning, especially if they plan to cross on a Sunday or Monday.”

Travellers are also encouraged to use the nearby Pacific Highway crossing, or head further east and cross at either Aldergrove or Abbotsford-Huntingdon.

For up-to-date information on border wait times, visit CBSA’s website, at www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/