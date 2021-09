NDP candidate Rachel Blaney is building up a lead with 67 per cent of the polls reporting in North Island - Powell River. She has 10,170 votes with Conservative candidate Shelley Downey in second place with 8,272 votes.

Rachel Blaney continues to lead with 65 of 254 polls reporting (25.59%).

NDP candidate Rachel Blaney is building up a lead with 67 per cent of the polls reporting in North Island – Powell River. She has 10,170 votes with Conservative candidate Shelley Downey in second place with 8,272 votes.

The CBC is calling Blaney the winner in the riding.

Keep in mind that results are still preliminary and there are stil mail-in ballots to count beginning tomorrow.

More to come…

