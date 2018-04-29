Cawston under state of emergency: RDOS

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has declared a local state of emergency for Cawston

A state of local emergency for Cawston has been declared.

Due to the threat of flooding and debris flow that may threaten life, safety and cause significant property damage, a declaration of state of local emergency has been ordered for the community of Cawston in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, Electoral Area B.

“I’m not surprised there’s an emergency: there’s water on our streets, flooded farmlands,” said Similkameen resident Dave Cursons, adding that there is a small pond forming in his own field.

“There was a heck of a lot of activity this morning. We’re keeping a very keen eye on our creeks—they’re coming up.”

In the event that an evacuation is ordered, residents will be given as much notice as possible via an advance evacuation alert.

Declaring a state of local emergency enables local authorities to exercise the emergency powers listed in the Emergency Program Act. The emergency powers are utilized by the local authority to order the evacuation of residents from their homes, prohibit travel and enter private property when an emergency threatens lives, property or the environment within the local authority’s jurisdiction.

Upon notification of an alert, residents should be prepared for the evacuation order by:

• Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a Reception Centre outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

• Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

• Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call 250-490-4225.

• Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required.

• Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.

