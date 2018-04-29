Cawston Dike repair underway

Work going on while water rising in the Similkameen River

Work has begun repairing a sharp turn in the Similkameen River, damaged during last year’s high water. Photo courtesy Dave Cursons

Repairs were underway Saturday afternoon at a sharp turn in the Similkameen River where last year’s rushing waters swept off boulders that provided a riprap to protect the gravel dike.

Similkameen resident Dave Cursons reports that water in the river rose 10 inches, and large trees from Similkameen shorelines are travelling on the river southward into the U.S.

In Cawston, truckloads of boulders were being tucked into place by an excavator reaches in from the water’s edge. Penticton Fire and Rescue stood by in case of a mishap.

A technical observer from the Lower Similkameen Indian Band was also on hand as well as a provincial fish and wildlife specialist monitoring issues affecting the adjacent wildlife reserve.

