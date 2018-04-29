Cawston Dike repair underway

Repairs were underway Saturday afternoon at a sharp turn in the Similkameen River where last year’s rushing waters swept off boulders that provided a riprap to protect the gravel dike.
Similkameen resident Dave Cursons reports that water in the river rose 10 inches, and large trees from Similkameen shorelines are travelling on the river southward into the U.S.
In Cawston, truckloads of boulders were being tucked into place by an excavator reaches in from the water’s edge. Penticton Fire and Rescue stood by in case of a mishap.
A technical observer from the Lower Similkameen Indian Band was also on hand as well as a provincial fish and wildlife specialist monitoring issues affecting the adjacent wildlife reserve.
Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook