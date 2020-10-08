Caution urged to prevent resurgence of COVID-19 in Summerland

'The economy of British Columbia cannot endure another shutdown'

The executive director of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce is concerned about the effect a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic would have on the community.

“The economy of British Columbia cannot endure another shutdown,” said David Hull, executive director of the chamber.

Since mid-March, measures have been put in place to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Initially, many businesses closed their doors because of the pandemic. Then, in the late spring and summer, restrictions were gradually lifted, although provincial directives still remain in place.

Today, Hull notices most in the community are following the directives, which include wearing face masks in public spaces and maintaining a two-metre physical distancing.

While there are some questioning the seriousness of the pandemic, or even the existence of COVID-19, Hull said it is important to listen to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and others in similar roles.

“We have to go with the health experts,” he said. “Anyone who says COVID is a hoax is a fool.”

At present, there have been nearly 37 million cases of COVID-19 recorded worldwide, with more than one million deaths.

Canada has had around 175,000 confirmed cases and more than 9,500 deaths.

The pandemic has also affected the economy, locally and globally, as businesses have had to adapt to various restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

Hull said the hospitality sector has been hit hard, and tourism-related businesses have also been facing challenges because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“The economy of British Columbia is inextricably linked to the economy of the world,” he said.

