Caution urged on Castlegar area roads

A tractor trailer tipped over at the interchange of Highway 3 and 3A is serving as a reminder for local drivers to be careful on the roads today.

The incident occurred earlier this morning, but the truck was still on its side at 2 p.m. Traffic may be impacted once a vehicle recovery operation takes place.

Road conditions are deteriorating as the day progresses as a strong winter storm continues to hammer the Kootenays. Environment Canada is predicting total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm.

DriveBC hasn’t issued any specific alerts for the region’s roads, it says travellers can expect limited visibility and heavy snowfall from the Okanagan to the Kootenays.

“Travel is not recommended,” cautions Environment Canada. “Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

