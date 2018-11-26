Cause of late night Metchosin workshop fire still under investigation

A fire in a Metchosin workshop late Friday night kept firefighters busy for more than five hours. (Photo submitted by Scott Henning)

Rick Stiebel/News staff

A late night workshop fire in Metchosin is still under investigation after keeping firefighters busy for more than five hours.

The call about a fire in the 4100-block of Metchosin Road came in about 11:15 p.m. Friday, said Metchosin Search and Rescue Lieut. Scott Henning. The fire was contained to a workshop on the property and no one was injured. Metchosin Fire Rescue had two trucks and 15 firefighters on scene until about 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Henning said. No mutual aid was required.

Fires in workshops are hazardous because the structures often contain combustible materials and potentially explosive items such as gas containers and propane tanks, Henning explained. The cause of the fire has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

