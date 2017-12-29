The contents of a second-floor apartment caught fire Thursday evening. Submitted photo

Cause of Abbotsford apartment fire unknown

Thursday blaze in George Ferguson Way building

A central Abbotsford apartment building was evacuated Thursday evening, as the contents of one unit went up in flames.

The fire started in a second-floor apartment as a young couple was moving in there, according to Irena McEachnie who lives in the building on George Ferguson Way near Ware Street.

“They said nothing was turned on and they had just brought in a load of furniture and put it in the middle of the room,” she said.

The fire was contained to items inside the apartment, according to assistant fire chief Jeff Schneider. He said firefighters were successful in quickly dousing the blaze and that no one was hurt.

Schneider said the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

