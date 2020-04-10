CATS strapped for funds as fundraisers cancelled, trapping continues

"... It's easy to forget about the vulnerable animals that need our help."

One of the cats recently trapped by CATS. Photo submitted

A local non-profit whose goal is to trap lost or relocated cats within the Comox Valley is seeking financial assistance as many of their fundraising events have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

CATS – Cat Advocates Teaching & Saving, a grassroots organization that rescues lost, abandoned and relocated (dumped) cats within the area said they budget for approximately $150/day to foster and intake their animals, money which was dependent upon fundraising efforts this spring.

Vice president of CATS Sue MacKay said they are projecting to rescue around 120 cats this year, but that number could be higher.

“We are expanding locations; in our first year, we were focused on the main logging roads, but now we have feeding stations from Fanny Bay up to Strathcona.”

CATS was officially formed in 2019 and a large group of volunteers visits various feeding and trapping locations to find abandoned cats. Every cat the organization traps is assessed by a veterinarian. If the animal needs to be spayed or neutered, that comes at a cost of $244 per cat, explained MacKay.

“We have such a need during this time, but during the COVID-19 crisis, it’s easy to forget about the vulnerable animals that need our help. Right now, everyone is struggling.”

The organization was counting on a regular monthly bingo fundraiser in conjunction with the Lions Club which has since been cancelled.

A plant sale fundraiser and Mother’s Day tea has also been cancelled.

“Those are two revenue streams which have effectively disappeared,” noted MacKay. “We’re looking at doing a different fundraiser (online.)”

She added CATS is extremely grateful to a foundation of supporters, but they are finding it difficult to operate as there is no revenue for the daily operational costs.

“It’s amazing how far we’ve come – it shows just how great the need is.”

The organization is accepting donations through MyGivingCircle.org, Canada Helps or through e-transfer to thecatadvocates@gmail.com.

