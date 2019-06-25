Category two fire permitted again for Cariboo region effective June 26

With rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast for the Williams Lake area, the Cariboo Fire Centre has rescinded a Category Two fire ban for the region effective Wednesday, June 26. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Category two open burning will be allowed again throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, effective at noon on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

The BC Wildfire Service is rescinding the existing prohibition due to lower fire danger ratings in the region and expected rainfall and cooler temperatures.

In its seven-day forecast, Environment Canada is showing chance of showers or showers from Tuesday through the entire weekend, with highs of 24C Wednesday, and 20C and lower for the other days.

Anyone who intends to conduct a Category 2 open burn anywhere in the Cariboo Fire Centre is urged to exercise caution, the CFC noted in a press release, noting it is the responsibility of the individual who lights a fire to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner, in accordance with open burning regulations.

Check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

The following activities will also be allowed within the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction with the lift of the ban: burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares, use of sky lanterns, fireworks, including firecrackers, tiki torches and similar kinds of torches, binary exploding targets for target practice, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description and air curtain burners.

Category three open fires will remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre until Sept. 29, 2019 or until the public is otherwise notified.

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake near Clinton in the south, to the Cottonwood River near Quesnel in the north and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west, to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.

