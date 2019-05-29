Category 2 open fire prohibition in effect Thursday, May 30

This prohibition will remain in effect until the public is otherwise notified

Effective at noon Pacific time on Thursday, May 30, 2019, Category 2 open burns will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction to reduce wildfire risks and protect public safety.

This prohibition will remain in effect until the public is otherwise notified. A map of the affected areas is available online: http://ow.ly/zfKi30oPRTu

Specifically, this prohibition applies to the burning of any material (piled or unpiled) smaller than two metres high and three metres wide; the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 2,000 square metres; the use of fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description; and the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for rifle target practice).

The prohibition applies to all public and private land unless specified otherwise – for example, in a local government bylaw. Check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

The prohibition does not apply to larger Category 3 fires or to campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller, or to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online at: www.gov.bc.ca/openfireregs

Anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire.

The Coastal Fire Centre covers all of the area west of the height of land on the Coast Mountain Range from the U.S.-Canada border at Manning Park, including Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park in the north, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.