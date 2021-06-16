Fireworks are among the things now banned throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, as the weather heats up and a dry summer looms. (Photo credit: Black Press files)

Category 2 and 3 open fires, fireworks now banned in Kamloops Fire Centre

Ban on certain types of fires and fire activities in place until Oct. 15

Kamloops and the surrounding area has had the driest spring in 120 years, and province-wide more than 90 per cent of the wildfires so far this year have been human-caused. If current trends continue, the B.C. Wildfire Service says the southern part of the province can expect an above average fire season later this year.

In order to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety, as of noon on Friday, June 11, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as well as other equipment and activities, are prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre. The prohibition will remain in place until Oct. 15, or until the order is rescinded. A map of the affected area is available at http://ow.ly/y4zk30rJR6p.

In addition to the ban on Category 2 and 3 open fires, the order prohibits fireworks, sky lanterns, and burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, except when used for a campfire.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise in a local government bylaw. Before lighting any fire, people should check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a high-metre wide or smaller (unless they are banned by a local government bylaw), and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes.

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online at http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, call 1-888-3-FOREST (1-888-336-7378) or visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal

Previous story
Paull, Simpson, clash on Quesnel municipal campground plans
Next story
BC Wildfire service tackling blaze at 16 Mile

Just Posted

Most Read

  • 550 trees planted in Houston through A Rocha

    Houston Christian School students and volunteers help with the tree planting

  • CNC graduation for Burns Lake students

    College of New Caledonia's (CNC) Burns Lake campus had two students graduating this year — Stacey Bergen, who completed the Bookkeeping Certificate program, and Dustyn Standbridge, who is receiving her Kinesiology Diploma. Both the students came by the campus last Monday to pick up their caps, gowns, got their photos taken and the college staff showered the duo with congratulatory songs and cheers. (Naomi Wetsergard photo/Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Community Market 2021 begins in Burns Lake

    Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce's community market, which has received the official farmer's market designation this year, held its first market last Friday. Kr Designs, FiftyFourthNorth Supply, Ann Martens Baking, Shirley Barkman Baking, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Burns Lake Chamber, Glen Dyck Vegetables, Bald Hill Nursery and The Table Guy particpated in the first market. The market will be held every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of August. This year, the chamber will also be hosting a Canada Day market on Thursday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Esso station developer had eyes on Houston for some time

    Expects to open for business in April 2022

  • Retirement of longtime paramedics worries Houston community

    "No loss of service," assures BC Emergency Health Services

  • Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre getting upgrades

    The Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre is undergoing massive renovations. This project undertaken by Lake Babine Nation, is being done as the last time the centre had renovations was in 1999 and it has been due for upgrades. "We are putting on a new metal roof, hardie board and cedar sidings, new windows, installing new LED lighting, cleaned out the parking lot storm drain, painting the inside, installing new flooring and heating system," said Rick Dobbs. The renovations are expected to complete by mid-August. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Indoor skateboarding will be possible in Burns Lake

    Skateboarding ramps installed in the arena