Catch basin clearing in Courtenay

Contractors working on behalf of City of Courtenay Public Works Services will be clearing catch basins throughout most of west Courtenay starting Monday, March 25 and continuing until the end of May.

Work will take place on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. While crews are at work, there may be lane closures. Please drive with caution around crews and obey traffic control personnel.

In total, approximately 1,300 catch-basins will be cleared of debris such as sludge, dirt, sand, gravel, and other materials that may have deposited over the years.

Keeping catch basins clear helps prevent surface flooding during periods of heavy rain and snow melt.

Storm drains lead directly into local waterways and at times directly into fish habitat, and are only intended to drain excess storm water. Nothing else should be poured down a storm drain, especially motor or cooking oils, paint, or other chemicals.

The City thanks area residents and businesses for their understanding during this necessary maintenance.

For more information, contact Public Works Services at 250-338-1525 or publicworks@courtenay.ca