Catalytic converter theft in Surrey leads to multiple charges

Two men face charges for catalytic converter thefts, Surrey RCMP say.

On July 15 in Newton, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 12700-block of 76A Avenue, and the detachment’s Property Crime Target Team (PCTT) took charge of the case.

More than a month later, on Aug. 20, two suspects were arrested in the 900-block of SW Marine Drive in Vancouver, where they were allegedly caught in the commission of a further theft, according to a Surrey RCMP release Monday (Aug. 26).

“Police subsequently located three catalytic converters in the trunk of a vehicle associated to the suspects,” the release said.

“Numerous charges have been approved for Stephen Pelland, 39, and Kristopher Larson, 27, both of whom were known to police and were already facing several charges for property related offences. As a result, both were held in custody for appearance at Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 27.”

Pelland has been charged on 10 counts, including Theft Under $5000, Mischief Over $5000, and Driving While Prohibited, while Larson has been charged with Theft Under $5000 and Mischief.

“The arrest of prolific offenders is significant as these individuals represent ongoing safety risks to the public on multiple levels,” said Staff Sergeant Glenn Atkins, acting Proactive Enforcement Officer.

“This case highlights the excellent proactive efforts of the Surrey RCMP PCTT and the importance of the public reporting all crimes to police.”

Police say that in order to protect yourself from becoming a victim of this type of crime, “it is recommended that vehicle owners park in well-lit areas or in their garage, if possible.”

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of this, or a similar crime is encouraged to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to solvecrime.ca.