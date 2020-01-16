Cat versus bobcat fight has police warning East Trail pet owners

RCMP ask the public to be mindful when walking through the park for the next few days

Police are giving pet owners the heads up that a bobcat is hanging out in the East Trail area of Gyro Park.

While the wild feline looks cute and cuddly, it can be deadly to house cats and smaller dogs.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a complaint about an altercation between a bobcat and a house cat near the park.

“The house cat was reported to be in good condition after the incident,” Wicentowich explained.

“The bobcat hung around the park and … appeared in the park for the purpose of hunting small birds,” he said. “The bobcat was not aggressive toward people in the area.”

The RCMP ask the public to be mindful when walking through the park for the next few days.

“Please keep your animals on leashes and your house cats (inside) to avoid a possible conflict,” Wicentowich added.

“The bobcat will likely move on from the area.”

Conflict with wildlife that threatens public safety can be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1.877.952.7277 or to the Trail detachment non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.

