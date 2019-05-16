Cat recovering in Comox after leg amputation

The BC SPCA’s Comox & District Branch is seeking the public’s help with medical costs for Spooky, who was hit by a car and needed emergency surgery to amputate his damaged right front leg.
“Spooky is just a great cat. He’s friendly, outgoing and has a positive attitude, which is helping him during his recovery,” said SPCA Comox & District branch manager Emily Priestley.
His medical costs are estimated to be about $1,818.
“Spooky is healthy and young. The veterinarians who cared for him knew that he would go on to live a long and healthy life on three legs,” said Priestley.
Spooky will spend the next few weeks recovering before going up for adoption.
Spooky is looking for a home where he can enjoy life in safety as an indoor cat.
To help the SPCA with Spooky’s expenses, please visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or visit the branch at 1668 Ryan Road East, Comox, 250-339-7722.