Itty, a Siamese cat, has been missing since a house fire in Victoria’s Fernwood neighbourhood on Friday, Nov. 27. Her owner says she has white fur with blonde and grey markings. (Facebook/ROAM)

Cat goes missing after house fire in Fernwood neighbourhood

'Itty' has white fur, blonde and grey markings and blue eyes

  • Nov. 29, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A cat is missing after a house fire in Victoria’s Fernwood neighbourhood on Friday, Nov. 27.

Itty, a Siamese cross, was last seen in the 2000-block of Chambers Street, according to ROAM, a charity that reunites owners with lost pets across the province.

Her owner said they’re unsure if Itty ran off during the chaos or died in the fire. She

Itty is seven years old, with white fur and blonde and grey markings. She has blue eyes and is on the heavier side, with a tattoo on her right ear.

Her owner says she’s very friendly, easily handled and doesn’t have a collar. She dislikes other female cats and most dogs.

If you have seen Itty, you’re encouraged to call ROAM at 778-977-6260 or 778-977-6265.

Victoria Fire Department has been reached for comment.

