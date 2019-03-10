Cat fanciers show off their fancy felines in Abbotsford

Cat Fanciers of B.C. is holding their Lucky Cats show in Abbotsford this weekend

Dozens of cats were at the centre of attention at the Cat Fanciers of B.C. Lucky Cats show in Abbotsford's Quality Hotel & Conference Centre.

Ever feel like your cat is judging you? Well, an event in Abbotsford is reversing those roles this weekend.

The Cat Fanciers of B.C. is holding their Lucky Cats show in Abbotsford this weekend, with cat connoisseurs showing off their fancy felines at the Quality Hotel & Conference Centre.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with cats being judged throughout the day.

Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and free for children under 12 with adults.

A coupon can be found at the Cat Fanciers of B.C. website to be printed off to be presented at the entrance for $1 off one adult admission.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

Send Dustin an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.