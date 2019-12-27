Castlegar’s most read online stories of 2019

These were the most popular stories on castlegarnews.com in 2019, based purely on page views.
• Castlegar protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon — 8,109
• Crown declines to lay charges in Castlegar spree — 6,901
• Dog, missing for weeks, rescued, rescued from cliff — 6,321
• Two missing in Pend d’Oreille crash — 6,271
• Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake — 6,141
• Two-car accident closes Hwy 3A at Thrums — 5,695
• First craft brewery set to open in Castlegar — 5,603
• Industrial accident at Celgar Pulp Mill — 5,502
• South Slocan woman killed in Friday crash — 5,197
• Body of man recovered from Kootenay River — 5,143
• Hurting at the pumps: High West Kootenay gas prices surprise expert — 4,545
• Castlegar woman to appear on Dragon’s Den — 4,518
• Icy roads may have led to fatal Bombi crash — 4,415
• Kalesnikoff announces $35 million South Slocan facility — 4,285
• Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays — 3,773