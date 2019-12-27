Castlegar’s most read online stories of 2019

Crime, accidents, gas prices and a dog rescue make the list

These were the most popular stories on castlegarnews.com in 2019, based purely on page views.

Castlegar protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon — 8,109

Crown declines to lay charges in Castlegar spree — 6,901

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued, rescued from cliff — 6,321

Two missing in Pend d’Oreille crash — 6,271

Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake — 6,141

Two-car accident closes Hwy 3A at Thrums — 5,695

First craft brewery set to open in Castlegar — 5,603

Industrial accident at Celgar Pulp Mill — 5,502

South Slocan woman killed in Friday crash — 5,197

Body of man recovered from Kootenay River — 5,143

Hurting at the pumps: High West Kootenay gas prices surprise expert — 4,545

Castlegar woman to appear on Dragon’s Den — 4,518

Icy roads may have led to fatal Bombi crash — 4,415

Kalesnikoff announces $35 million South Slocan facility — 4,285

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays — 3,773

Previous story
TOP STORIES 2019: Animal rights activity at the Chilliwack fair leads to calls for increased security
Next story
Kimberley Bulletin, a year in review, part one

Just Posted

Most Read