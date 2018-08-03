Castlegar’s Millennium Ponds reopened after bacteria closure

The City of Castlegar has closed Millennium Park Pond 2 and Pond 3 were closed for a few days but reopened on August 3.

A release from the city stated, “For public protection and enjoyment, water is tested by the city at Millennium Park Ponds for the presence of bacteria during the summer season (June-September).

“Recent water quality results indicated that the bacterial levels are higher than those allowed by Health Canada guidelines and as such, the ponds have been closed until further notice.”

The city reports that the ponds were drained, cleaned, disinfected and then re-opened in conjunction with

Interior Health recommendations.

Pond 3 is filled to capacity. Pond 2 will not be fully filled until noon on Saturday, August 4.

The city recommends the public to use caution while swimming in Pond #2 while it is being filled.