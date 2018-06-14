Castlegar water wins prestigious taste-test award

Water is best-tasting in province, say judges

If you think Castlegar’s tap water tastes great, you’re not alone.

The city has won a prestigious award for the quality and taste of the water that comes from your tap.

Judges at the recent B.C. Water and Waste Water Association convention declared the city’s the best-tasting water in the province.

“We have an advantage of living in the Kootenay region, and being blessed by source water of excellent quality and quantity,” says Jesse Reel, Castlegar’s utilities manager.

The judges choose the water based on its appearance, aroma, taste, mouth-fell, and after-taste.

Reel says his staff are justifiably proud of the win.

“I think it puts a positive spin on the hard work they do every day,” he says. “And maybe the public will get out and recognize these guys for the fantastic work they do.”

It’s the fifth time the professional association has awarded the Best Tap Water Taste Test award. Previous winners include Kelowna, Chilliwack and Hope.