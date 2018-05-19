Castlegar water quality improving

Water quality advisory to remain in place for a few more days.

Turbidity has reached acceptable levels in Castlegar’s water system but the city will be keeping its water advisory in place for a few more days.

“As there is still some rain forecast, it will give the opportunity for the reservoirs to turn over with new water,” said Castlegar CAO Chris Barlow.

The Water Quality Advisory was put into place May 14 when turbidity — the cloudiness of water — slightly exceeded recommended levels.

The situation was caused by the spring freshet or runoff, but turbidity problems do not happen often in Castlegar.

“It is not very common because we have a good, deep intake on Arrow Lakes so the turbidity from runoff doesn’t usually affect us,” said Barlow.

A water quality advisory is not the same as a boil water advisory, but the city recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink bottled or boiled water (brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute) or a safe alternative until turbidity levels go back to normal.