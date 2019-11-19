Castlegar teen cited for drinking and driving near Rossland

The 17 year old put his car in a ditch.

A 17-year-old Castlegar youth is facing a number of penalties after being found under the influence of alcohol while driving.

According to Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, police responded to a single vehicle motor accident on Nov. 16 on Highway 22 near Red Mountain in Rossland. A vehicle had slid off the highway into the ditch, but was successfully recovered by the driver.

“While on scene, the RCMP officer investigated the alleged drug-impaired driving of the driver. The new driver was issued a 12-hour driving prohibition … after being found under the influence of alcohol,” said Wicentowich in a media statement.

Drivers under B.C.’s graduated licensing program cannot have any drugs or alcohol in their system when operating a motor vehicle.

New drivers who operate a motor vehicle with any presence of alcohol, THC or cocaine in their system face the following consequences:

• Immediate 12-hour licence suspension.

• Having their driving record reviewed by the superintendent and potential further driving prohibitions.

• Having to apply to reinstate their driver’s licence after any prohibition longer than 24 hours and to pay the licence reinstatement fee.

• Novice drivers start over at the beginning of their 24-month licensing period.

• Learners will reattempt all testing.