Castlegar sports field weed treatment to take place this week

The city will be using an iron-based herbicide

The City of Castlegar will be treating some of its sports fields over the next week.

Weather permitting, weed and vegetation treatments will begin today at the Millennium Park soccer field, Kinnaird ball fields and the Kinnaird Park Mosquito and Pony fields.

The city says weed control will be completed with a product called Fiesta, a mineral product with iron as the active ingredient.

Sports field user groups will be given advance notice of treatment prior to application.

Dated signage will be placed at these sites prior to treatment.

The city says treated areas should be avoided for two days.



