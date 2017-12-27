Castlegar seniors gathered for Christmas Eve feast

The IRIS Project and the Black Rooster partnered together to give 100 local seniors a turkey dinner.

Over 100 local seniors gathered together on Christmas Eve for an enjoyable time of socializing and a delicious buffet style turkey dinner.

The event was put on by the IRIS (Increasing Recreation Involving Seniors) Project in partnership with the Black Rooster.

The IRIS Project budget supplied $300 towards food but the majority of the food, beer, wine, and pop was donated by other sponsors.

More than 20 volunteers helped to make the event a success including Black Rooster staff, friends, and family who volunteered their time for cooking, serving, setting up and cleaning up.

The event was free, but according to the organizer and local seniors advocate Sandi McCreight, the seniors insisted on a donation jar.

Over $500 was donated by the seniors and family members. All of the funds will go to the IRIS Project to increase the number of senior’s events.

McCreight reports that they have secured enough funding to provide one coffee gathering and one luncheon per month until next summer.

“Thank you to Michelle and staff at the Black Rooster and all the other volunteers, for their amazing commitment to this fantastic event,” said McCreight. “The feedback from the participants and the volunteers has been amazing. It wouldn’t have happened without the collaboration of many.”

McCreight also added a warm word of appreciation to the seniors who attended, “To the seniors that shared their Christmas Eve with us — a huge thank you. You are amazing.”

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the IRIS Project, contact Sandi McCreight or Brittany Scott at the Castlegar Community Response Network castlegarcrn@hotmail.com or 250-444-4747.