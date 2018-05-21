Castlegar seeks input on cannabis regulation

The City will use online survey and public meetings to gather input from residents on how to move forward

The City of Castlegar is looking for feedback from residents related to the legalization of cannabis.

The zoning and regulations put in place by the city will determine the future of retail outlets, public consumption and personal cultivation of cannabis within city limits.

An online survey will be available from May 23 to June 7 and two meetings are scheduled.

A meeting for businesses will be held May 23 and a meeting for the general public will be held May 24 at 6 p.m. The public meeting will be held at the Community Forum located at 445 13th Avenue.

What the city can control

Regarding the legalization of cannabis, municipalities can control retail sales, public consumption and personal cultivation.

Retail sales controls include zoning and business licensing to determine where cannabis stores may be located including their distance from schools and other stores. The number of retail stores or prohibition of them can also be regulated.

Public consumption rules will identify where cannabis can be legally consumed within the city.

Regulations for personal cultivation at home will focus on ensuring public safety and limiting nuisances such as odours and visibility.

The city issued a press release that explained that local government support will be a mandatory prerequisite to issuance of a provincial license to any applicant including retail stores.

Local government support will be given by means of a city council resolution after mandatory consultations with residents in the vicinity of a proposed store. The resolution is then sent to the provincial Liquor Control Licensing Branch.

The province of British Columbia has already determined that the minimum age to possess, purchase and consume non-medical cannabis will be 19.

B.C. will generally allow adults to use non-medical cannabis in public spaces where tobacco smoking and vaping are permitted. However, it will be prohibited in areas frequented by children such as community beaches, parks and playgrounds.

Use is also prohibited for all occupants in vehicles.

The city acknowledges that there are many challenges with the process, including the fact that municipal roles are not 100 per cent clear at this point as the provincial government could broaden or restrict the scope of what can be regulated locally.

“While we are seeking many answers from the province and federal government, we want to take this opportunity to understand what is on the minds of our residents to help prepare the city for the eventuality of marijuana legalization,” said Castlegar mayor Lawrence Chernoff.