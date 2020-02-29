Castlegar school bus stop changed due to poor road conditions

School District 20 will be altering school bus routes starting Monday, March 2 due to poor road conditions in the Grandview Heights neighborhood.

The school district says that due to the current condition of Sahlstrom Road, they are unable to bring buses into the Grandview area.

Students who use the 16th Avenue/Rosewood Lane bus stop will need to use the bus stop located at 14th Avenue and 37th Street.

For elementary school students morning pick up will be at 7:33 a.m and afternoon drop off will be at 2:50 p.m.

For Stanley Humphries students the morning pick up will be at 8:05 a.m. and afternoon drop off will be at 3:33 p.m.

The City of Castlegar says it will be working on grading the road as soon as weather permits in order to restore access, however they are reminding people that Sahlstrom Road is meant to be a secondary access road.

The primary and designated access to Grandview Heights is via 16th Avenue South and Minto Road.

