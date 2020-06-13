Castlegar residents gather for Black Lives Matter solidarity event

More than 200 people showed up for the rally.

More than 200 people came out in the pouring rain to participate in a Black Lives Matter Solidarity Rally Saturday, June 13 in front of Castlegar City Hall.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the rally was meant to recognize and remember black people who’ve died due to “racism, fear and systemic brutality.”

The rally joins a number of protests that started two weeks ago across the United States after George Floyd, a black man, died unarmed while in Minneapolis police custody.

Photos: Betsy Kline

