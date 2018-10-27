Castlegar RCMP break up drug trafficking ring

Weapons and a substantial amount of drugs, including suspected fentanyl, were seized

Simultaneous drug raids at two Castlegar residences have disrupted a large drug trafficking ring, according to police.

The Castlegar RCMP executed the search warrants on Thursday, Oct. 25.

According to RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, a substantial amount of illicit drugs was seized, including approximately 800 suspected fentanyl pills, 17 ounces of cocaine, 1 kilogram of cannabis and other pills believed to be synthetic drugs.

Firearms, ammunition and $50,000 in cash were also seized from the residences.

One woman and two men were arrested at the scenes. A 52-year-old Castlegar man remains in police custody, with numerous drug and weapons charges pending.

The other man and woman, who are both 65 years old, were arrested and released, according to police.

The search came about after collaboration between RCMP investigators in Nelson, Trail and Castlegar.