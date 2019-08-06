Castlegar police searching for stolen boat

The pontoon boat was taken from Waterloo Road.

Castlegar police are seeking your help as they try to recover a stolen boat.

A local resident discovered his boat and trailer had been stolen off his property in the 900 block of Waterloo Road in Ootischenia sometime Friday night.

The 2014 Xcursion pontoon boat boat is blue and grey with a blue canvas travel cover. It has a Yamaha 115 hp outboard motor attached.

“Castlegar RCMP are hoping that someone may have witnessed this boat being taken, towed, or used over the long weekend. Investigators would like to return the property to its rightful owner and identify the persons involved in this theft,” says Cpl. Brett Turner.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen the boat or who has information to call them at 250-365-7721 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.