Castlegar playgrounds and washrooms reopen

City of Castlegar opening playgrounds and washrooms as part of COVID-19 reopening process

Local kids once again have a place to play as the City of Castlegar reopens playgrounds as part of its COVID-19 reopening process.

Public washrooms at city parks and the sani-dump station at the Visitor Centre have also reopened.

City playgrounds have been closed since the middle of March and park washrooms and the sani-dump station were not opened for the season due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Most Castlegar residents following health orders in public spaces

The reopening includes playgrounds at Millennium Park, Kinnaird, Kinsmen, Sewchhuck Subdivision, Twin Rivers and 9th Avenue.

Public washrooms at Millennium, Kinnaird and Kinsmen Parks are also open.

The Kinsmen Splash Park and the Millennium Ponds will remain closed at this time.

The city is asking residents to use caution when visiting these facilities and continue working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following the provincial health guidelines.

betsy.kline@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Castlegar News