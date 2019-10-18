Castlegar mural defaced with swastika

RCMP do not suspect that the graffiti was the act of a hate group.

A project that was meant to spark conversations and reduce the stigma around mental health issues has been defaced with a symbol of hate.

Elephant in the Room — a mural created by clients of the Castlegar Mental Health Clubhouse in downtown Castlegar — was covered by a large black swastika this week, effectively ruining the entire work of art and the hope it represented.

Castlegar RCMP do not suspect that the graffiti was the act of a hate group as they are unaware of any related local activity and there have not been any similar incidents in the city. Rather, they suspect that it was done by mischievous youth.