Castlegar mill to sound alarm daily to support essential workers during COVID-19 crisis

Mercer Celgar said the initiative will show support for workers in community

Mercer Celgar will be sounding its alarm at 7 p.m. daily to pay respect to essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, the company said the initiative will help show support for people that must go into work everyday to keep their community safe and healthy.

While the alarm goes off, the company also asks Castlegar residents to pause and think of essential workers.

The initiative joins a worldwide movement where people bang pots, pans and other household items at 7 p.m. to support essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evacuation alarm will last for ten seconds and the first alarm is set to go off on Tuesday, April 14.

