Castlegar man shot in his residence early Sunday morning

A 54-year-old Castlegar man was shot early Sunday morning while inside his residence in the 700 block of Columbia Avenue.

According to Castlegar RCMP, the man arrived at the RCMP detachment at 2:43 a.m. on May 30 claiming to have been shot by an unknown suspect who had entered his living unit and shot him with a hand gun.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail, where he was later released after receiving treatment.

Castlegar RCMP went to the residence and evidence was located that supported the report that the victim had been shot while in his dwelling unit, reports Sgt. Monty Taylor.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the shooting.

“Currently the victim is not cooperative with police and at this time the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is believed to be either a targeted attack or an accidental shooting,” said Taylor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at (250)365-7721.

READ MORE: Trail RCMP asking for tips to identify suspects in theft from Canadian Tire



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Castlegar News