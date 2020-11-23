Castlegar man and woman arrested in downtown Trail

Police allege the truck they were in had a stolen licence plate on the rear

A Castlegar man and woman face possible theft charges after the Trail RCMP allegedly caught them driving a truck with a stolen licence plate.

An investigation was launched on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 22) after a front line RCMP officer, on routine patrol, located a green 1998 Dodge Dakota parked along Helena Street in downtown Trail.

Police report that the truck did not have a front licence plate, but it did have a B.C. licence plate and validation tag on the rear.

Once the officer began an investigation into the owners of the pickup truck, the officer discovered that the rear licence plate had been reported as stolen from Salmo.

A 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both of Castlegar, were arrested.

Both were eventually released at the scene by the officer and are expected to appear in court at a future date.

Each face potential theft related charges.

